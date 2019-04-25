Pa. softball player makes highlight-reel grab to make SportsCenter top 10

Part of an outfielder’s job is to make sure they’re aware of the wall or fence behind them as they’re going to make a catch.

Judging from the video below, it’s not entirely clear if Katie Starr knew where the outfield fence was, but that didn’t stop her from making a highlight-reel catch, one that inevitably landed her on the SportsCenter top 10 plays of the day, WNEP-TV reported.

@SportsCenter #SCtop10 Berwick, PA sophomore Katie Starr hits the fence at full throttle and still makes the catch. Solid shot by Crestwood senior Haley Naperkowski. Starr recuperated quickly and later hit a solo home run to help Berwick win the game 5-3. pic.twitter.com/tJZZqebZqg — Dad Farley (@Dad_Farley) April 23, 2019

The Berwick (Pa.) Area softball player leaped to make a catch that likely robbed Crestwood (Pa.) senior Haley Naperkowski of a homerun. Not only that, but Starr also hit a homer herself.

Unfortunately for Berwick on the homerun-robbing play, it appears as though two runners on base were able to tag up and score on the flyout, but Berwick ultimately won the game 5-3.

SportsCenter ranked the play No. 8 on Tuesday’s top 10 list.