Pa. softball player makes highlight-reel grab to make SportsCenter top 10

By April 25, 2019

Part of an outfielder’s job is to make sure they’re aware of the wall or fence behind them as they’re going to make a catch.

Judging from the video below, it’s not entirely clear if Katie Starr knew where the outfield fence was, but that didn’t stop her from making a highlight-reel catch, one that inevitably landed her on the SportsCenter top 10 plays of the day, WNEP-TV reported.

The Berwick (Pa.) Area softball player leaped to make a catch that likely robbed Crestwood (Pa.) senior Haley Naperkowski of a homerun. Not only that, but Starr also hit a homer herself.

Unfortunately for Berwick on the homerun-robbing play, it appears as though two runners on base were able to tag up and score on the flyout, but Berwick ultimately won the game 5-3.

SportsCenter ranked the play No. 8 on Tuesday’s top 10 list.

