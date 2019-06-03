Star shortstop CJ Abrams selected No. 6 by San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres could very well have a pair of dominant shortstops in the next few years.

With the No. 6 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, they selected CJ Abrams, a speedy shortstop with a high batting average from Blessed Trinity Catholic High School (Roswell, Geogia).

This year’s Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year, Abrams hit .432 with three home runs, 42 runs scored and drove in 27 RBI.

Abrams’ speed is where he really shows off. Abrams also has a 6.29 60-yard dash, according to Perfect Game, and a 75 out of 80 rating on speed by the MLB Pipeline.

With those skills, the Padres couldn’t pass on the 18-year-old. It’s unlikely to clash with their current up-and-coming star shortstop, Fernando Tatis. Some question his ability to stay at shortstop — MLB Pipeline notes Abrams “might fit better at second base or center field” and Perfect Game said he “might fit very well at second base.” The Chicago Tribune compared Abrams to Dee Gordon, a second baseman and centerfielder on the Seattle Mariners.

But it’s too early to think about fit when most players spend years and years in the minor leagues.

It’s a best-case scenario that the Padres could have two star shortstops in a few years.