Padua Franciscan High School moves atop the Super 25 Volleyball Ranks

What a two weeks it’s been for Padua Franciscan High School (Parma, Ohio).

First, the team entered the Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, all the way up at No. 2, after taking down Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) and Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky). And now, it is atop the Super 25 ranks with a perfect 13-0 record thus far.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 5

“We knew that we had a chance to play Mater Dei or Assumption, which would give us an indication of how we would fare with ranked teams in the country,” Padua Franciscan coach James BeHarry said in a press release, obtained by Cleveland.com.

Padua Franciscan beat Mater Dei and Assumption in the Ultra Ankle Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament, an event that the team won. Since then, the team has rattled off three consecutive wins against Ohio opponents: Holy Name (Parma Heights, Ohio), Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (Chardon, Ohio) and Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio).

Besides Padua Franciscan, Eagan is the only other undefeated volleyball team in the top five of the rankings this week.

The team is off to a 15-0 start. Most recently, the Wildcats finished in first place at the Apple Valley (Minnesota) Eagle Invitational defeating Northfield (Minnesota) in the final.

Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) moved up big this week, going from No. 13 to No. 4. The team has notched its record to 15-3 now.