Padua Franciscan stays on top of Super 25 Volleyball Ranks in Week 6

Last week, Padua Franciscan (Parma, Ohio) made the No. 1 spot in the Super 25 for the first time this season, and the team stayed there by winning three matches.

Padua Franciscan defeated Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills, Ohio), St. Ursula Academy (Toledo, Ohio) and St. Joseph Academy (Cleveland) — all without conceding a single set.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 6

Eagan stayed undefeated and also remained in its high-up-place in the rankings this week. The Wildcats notched its record to 17-0, and kept the No. 2 spot in the Super 25.

The only new team in the top five of the Super 25 Volleyball Rankings is Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), which defeated JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California) 3-1 since the last rankings came out.

Torrey Pines (San Diego) moved up big this week, going 13 in last week’s ranks to No. 7 this time around. The team did so by defeating La Costa Canyon (Carlsbad, California) 3-0.

New Castle (Indiana) also steadily moved up the ranks this week, going from 22 to 15.

There are five new teams to enter the Super 25: Mercy (Farmington Hills, michigan) Nation Ford (Fort Mill, South Carolina) Elkhorn (Nebraska) South, Cedar Falls (Iowa) and Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colorado).