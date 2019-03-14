NC high school RB Sincere Davis dies in hospital after being shot in apartment complex

Sincere Davis, a North Carolina student who was shot in an apartment complex earlier this month, died Tuesday, according to the News and Record.

The 18-year-old Page High School football player had been in the hospital since the shooting. The News and Record reported a parent posted on social media that Davis was shot in the head.

“Sincere was a beloved member of the Page family and we are devastated by this news,” principle Erik Naglee said in a statement, according to WXII12. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the Davis family and the Page High family during this difficult time.”

Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting, according to the News and Record. As of Tuesday, there had been no arrests, though it was not believed to be gang activity.

Naglee told MyFox8 Davis was a model student in AP classes. He was the captain of the football team and had committed to play at Guilford College, according to the News and Record.

“Sincere quickly made a favorable impression on our coaching staff, not only as a student-athlete, but more so as a person,” Guilford coach Chris told the News and Record. “The more we go to know him and his family in the recruiting process, the more we wanted him part of Guilford’s football team and community.”