Five-star Paige Bueckers commits to UConn women's basketball

Shortly after UConn reached its 12th Final Four in a row, the Huskies got more good news.

Paige Bueckers, one of the best girls basketball players in high school, committed to join the team.

She tweeted her announcement Monday evening.

“As a young kid, I always dreamed of playing basketball at the division 1 level, under Coach Geno Auriemma at the University of Connecticut, and now I take my first steps into realizing that dream,” Bueckers posted.

Rated as the No. 1 player in the class of 2020 by ESPN, the 5-foot-11 Hopkins High School (Minnetonka, Minn.) point guard will join what is perhaps the greatest powerhouse in college sports.

UConn Bound… TURN ME UP🐾 pic.twitter.com/zxZJpW2Hl2 — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) April 1, 2019

Bueckers averaged 24.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 steals per game as she led Hopkins to an undefeated season with a 32-0 record and the No. 6 spot in the Super 25.

She is an adept shooter off the dribble and can drive to the hoop and finish well.

Once Bueckers joins UConn and gets acclimated to college ball, she will be poised to play a large roll. There is only one five-star player in the class of 2019 and, while it is still extremely early in the recruitment period for 2020, Bueckers is the first player to commit to the Huskies.