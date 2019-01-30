Two parents arrested for brawl after fourth-grade basketball game

Two parents of players on fourth-grade basketball teams were arrested for fighting after a basketball game on Jan. 19, according to WLWT.
Video shows a small group of parents inside the doorway after the game between two undefeated fourth-grade teams in the Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League, Mariemont and West Clermont.
It appears two parents began pushing at each other and others began to intervene.
A kid who had been watching nearby jumped at one parent after she apparently threw something at a parent inside the tussle. The kid fell and, as he tried to get back into the group, was pushed to the outside by a group of other parents who appeared to be coming in to break up the fight.
#VIDEO of tonight’s story. #wlwt @wlwt pic.twitter.com/nZV4yN9BqC
— Dan Griffin WLWT (@DanGriffinWLWT) January 29, 2019
The Fairfax Police Department told WLWT two parents, Aishia Peoples and Tasha Roland, were charged with disorderly conduct.
Peoples told WLWT that a West Clermont parent was being intimidating during the game.
The parents and athletes have been expelled from the league for the rest of the season, WLWT reported.