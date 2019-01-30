Two parents arrested for brawl after fourth-grade basketball game

Two parents of players on fourth-grade basketball teams were arrested for fighting after a basketball game on Jan. 19, according to WLWT.

Video shows a small group of parents inside the doorway after the game between two undefeated fourth-grade teams in the Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League, Mariemont and West Clermont.

It appears two parents began pushing at each other and others began to intervene.

A kid who had been watching nearby jumped at one parent after she apparently threw something at a parent inside the tussle. The kid fell and, as he tried to get back into the group, was pushed to the outside by a group of other parents who appeared to be coming in to break up the fight.

The Fairfax Police Department told WLWT two parents, Aishia Peoples and Tasha Roland, were charged with disorderly conduct.

Peoples told WLWT that a West Clermont parent was being intimidating during the game.

The parents and athletes have been expelled from the league for the rest of the season, WLWT reported.