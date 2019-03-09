Parents involved in Kimberly (Wis.) wrestling brawl agree to stay away from each other

GREEN BAY – The parents caught on video fighting during a youth wrestling match last month have agreed to stay away from each other and be quiet if their kids wrestle again.

Shannon Volkman, 39, and Nicole Volkman, 33, both of Shiocton, were cited for disorderly conduct and battery as a result of the fight, while Cassandra Hamill, 33, of Green Bay, was cited for disorderly conduct.

The fight, which happened Feb. 3, attracted widespread attention after a video was shared online and picked up by local and national media outlets.

The parents filed restraining orders against each other, but have now mutually agreed to avoid one another, even if they’re both present at future wrestling matches, according to a document filed in court Thursday in Brown County.