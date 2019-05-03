Report: Five-star OT Paris Johnson transferring, plans to enroll in college early

One of the most highly sought-after players in the country will transfer high schools with plans to enroll in college early.

Paris Johnson, a five-star offensive tackle, is transferring from St. Xavier (Cincinnati) to Princeton (Cincinnati), according to 247Sports.

St. Xavier doesn’t allow students to graduate in December. Graduating early will allow Johnson to begin college in the spring semester of 2020.

He committed to Ohio State in June 2018, though according to 247Sports, he has been re-considering Georgia and LSU since Urban Meyer’s retirement.

Johnson is the top recruit in Ohio and the No. 7 player in the country.

He was an ALL-USA Ohio First Team selection in 2018 as St. Xavier went 5-6.

Johnson’s new school, Princeton, was 3-7, though he will be teaming up with four-star players Darrion Henry and Jaheim Thomas.

With that trio together, Princeton will have three of the top four players in the state on its team.