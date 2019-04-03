USA Today Sports

Parker Schmidt of Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) wins first Baseball Top Star of the season

Photo: Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports

Parker Schmidt of Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) wins first Baseball Top Star of the season

Baseball

Parker Schmidt of Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) wins first Baseball Top Star of the season

By April 3, 2019

By: |

Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) started its year 10-2, and Parker Schmidt has been a big reason for the team’s success.

FINAL TALLYSuper 25 voting

Schmidt went a perfect 4-4 with two doubles and two triples in a 10-4 win over Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) on March 23. He also scored two runs.

Schmidt’s big game didn’t just give him promising stats to start the season; he also earned the Top Star of the Week, the first time the award has been given this year for baseball.

The senior finished with 4,392 votes, beating out Wesleyan Christian’s (N.C.) Gavyn Byrd, who was the runner-up with 2,835 votes. Matt McCormick of St Laurence (Ill.) came in third with 926 votes.

Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) ranked seventh in the first Super 25 Baseball Regional after the preseason list in the Pacific Region.

, , , , Baseball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/parker-schmidt-of-desert-oasis-las-vegas-wins-first-baseball-top-star-of-the-season
Parker Schmidt of Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) wins first Baseball Top Star of the season
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.