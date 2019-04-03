Parker Schmidt of Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) wins first Baseball Top Star of the season

Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) started its year 10-2, and Parker Schmidt has been a big reason for the team’s success.

Schmidt went a perfect 4-4 with two doubles and two triples in a 10-4 win over Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) on March 23. He also scored two runs.

Schmidt’s big game didn’t just give him promising stats to start the season; he also earned the Top Star of the Week, the first time the award has been given this year for baseball.

The senior finished with 4,392 votes, beating out Wesleyan Christian’s (N.C.) Gavyn Byrd, who was the runner-up with 2,835 votes. Matt McCormick of St Laurence (Ill.) came in third with 926 votes.

Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) ranked seventh in the first Super 25 Baseball Regional after the preseason list in the Pacific Region.