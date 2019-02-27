Parkview starts year undefeated, claims No. 1 spot in Super 25 Preseason Spring Girls Soccer Rankings

The Super 25 Preseason Spring Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches are here.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Preseason

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga) has gotten off to a 4-0 start. In doing so, it claims the No. 1 position for the first Super 25 Rankings of the year in Spring Girls Soccer.

Four teams besides Parkview have played matches already in the Super 25. All of those teams are undefeated. The list alongside Parkview includes: Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.), Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.), Vestavia Hills (Ala.) and Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.). Oak Mountain has the most victories of all teams on the list with five so far.

Of all the states that play Spring soccer, Colorado has the most teams in the Spring rankings to start the year with four. Virginia, Illinois and Georgia are all tied for second with three teams each.