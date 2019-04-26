New Patriots WR N'Keal Harry smashed a backboard during a high school basketball game

The New England Patriots are trying to find a new pass-catcher to replace Rob Gronkowski, one of the most talented tight ends of all time who retired this offseason after winning Super Bowl 53.

They’re hoping they found one in N’Keal Harry, their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

There’s pressure in being a Patriots draft pick, but also consider the fact that this is the first time in the Bill Belichick era the Patriots have drafted a wide receiver in the first round.

Harry seems up to it. He has posted highlights everywhere he’s been, including the basketball court.

At Chandler High School (Ariz.), he made one of the craziest plays of his athletic career.

That’s Harry as a high school junior — listed at 6-foot-4 on MaxPreps as a senior but 6-foot-2 at the Draft Combine — ripping down the rebound in the first few seconds of the clip before bringing down the backboard about 30 seconds later.

But he didn’t just go full-blown Shaq and pull down the hoop. Harry’s two-handed power dunk shattered the backboard.

The game was suspended and initially supposed to finish, but with only 77 seconds remaining and Chandler leading by 15, it was later called.

Harry averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds both years he was on the basketball varsity team, but his true calling was on the football field.

He was part of Chandler’s 2014 championship football team, the school’s first since 1949, and then became one of the best Arizona State wide receivers ever, finishing his three-year career third in receptions and receiving yards in program history.

Tom Brady might soon have a new best friend.