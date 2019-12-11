USA Today Sports

Paul VI goes from unranked to No. 2 in Girls Basketball Super 25

By December 11, 2019

At the expense of some of the best teams in the country, Paul VI (Fairfax, Virginia) is off to a 5-0 start.

Paul VI routed then-No. 10 Christ the King (Middle Village, New York) 64-26, and followed that up with a 67-58 victory over then-No. 12 Westlake (Atlanta).

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings, Week 2

Paul VI didn’t rank in the top 25 for Week 1, but those key wins plus a perfect start equaled a high spot in Week 2 of the rankings. The team came in at No. 2.

And it isn’t the only team that entered the top 10 of the ranks this week.

Westlake moved into the top 10 of the rankings this week after a 4-1 start to the year.

Other than Paul VI, there are four new teams to enter the rankings this week: Poly (Long Beach, California), Hazel Green (Hazel Green, Alabama), South Shore (Brooklyn, New York) and Lawrence North (Indianapolis).

