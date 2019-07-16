Peach Jam: Cade Cunningham is the No. 1 target for Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – This time last year, Tyrese Maxey had been committed to Kentucky for two months and turned into one of the top recruiters in the country, trying to sell his fellow elite recruits on playing in Lexington, Ky.

Now he’s got his sights set on a fellow Texas native, Cade Cunningham, a point guard at Montverde (Florida) Academy who checks in at No. 5 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

Good call; Cunningham was one of the most dominant players at Peach Jam last week, averaging 24.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Texas Titans.

“I’ve talked to him and texted him a couple times,” Maxey said of Cunningham. “We’ve got the Texas connection so I’m just trying to get him to come down here and take this visit. I know Coach Cal will take care of him here.”

The good news for Maxey is that the Wildcats are very much in contention for Cunningham, who released his top 10 schools (Texas, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Washington, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Florida, Virginia.) via his USA Today blog in May.

Cunningham has been dominant all summer, leading the Texas Titans to an 11-2 Nike EYBL regular season record, averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game.

“Coach Cal loves versatile players and he’s a 6-7 point guard, but he can play 1-4,” Maxey said. “That’s what makes him such a great player because you can’t really stop him because he hurts you in so many ways. I’ve gotta get him. He’s my No. 1 target in 2020.”

