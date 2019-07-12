Peach Jam: Cade Cunningham ‘wide open’ despite brother’s new job at Oklahoma State

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – When news broke of Cade Cunningham’s brother Cannen Cunningham being hired as an assistant at Oklahoma State on June 25, Cade was curious to see how other schools would react.

The month before, Cunningham took to his USA Today blog “Cade’s Corner” to break his top 10 schools – Texas, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Washington, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Florida and Virginia.

Cannen, who played at SMU from 2011-15, was hired with the Cowboys after serving as the associate director of video operations at Tulane last season.

“When the news broke about the hiring everybody was going crazy saying my recruitment was over,” said Cade, who posted 29 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and no turnovers in the Texas Titans’ 94-75 win over Alabama Fusion Friday at Peach Jam. “I wanted my brother to take the job because he’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around. It’s an incredible opportunity for him, and I feel like he’ll do great there.”

Naturally, having “one of the best coaches,” who also happens to be your brother, on staff would add an edge for Oklahoma State, but Cade, who is ranked No. 5 in USA Today’s Chosen 25, was quick to add that “it doesn’t mean I’m necessarily going there.”

“Obviously, that helps them having him there, but I liked them anyway,” Cade said. “I’m not leaning to Oklahoma State or anything. He knows I have to do what’s best for me, and I’ll make my decision based on that.”

That said, Cade couldn’t help but to notice that communication has dropped with some schools in his top 10 since the hiring, an observation he maintains that he’s not concerned with.

The carefree approach makes sense since all 10 of the schools have been spotted courtside at his games this week.

“The schools that have stayed solid with me have been great because our relationship has really grown,” Cade said. “I’m not gonna ask any schools to stay in touch. That’s on them. I’m happy for my brother, and he’ll be happy for me no matter what I do. That’s all that matters.”

