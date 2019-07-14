Peach Jam: Greg Brown planning to make a cut after tournament

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – As hard as it is for him to believe it’s here, Texas Titans forward Greg Brown is coming to the realization that he’s roughly a month and a half away from starting his senior year.

“It’s crazy that high school will be over after this,” Brown said. “I feel like it all flew by.”

As the No. 4 player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, said realization produces action as it pertains to his recruitment; he’ll take that step after Peach Jam.

“I’ll cut my list of schools down to about five or seven,” Brown said. “That won’t be easy.”

Makes sense since Brown finished up a “great visit” to Memphis just over a week ago; he said he was most impressed with the coaching staff.

“It’s loaded,” Brown said. “It’s just a lot of knowledge in one room, and I love to learn. They’ve all played or coached in the NBA or the G League and they know what it takes.”

In addition to the Tigers, Brown said he’s been hearing most consistently from Texas and Auburn; Texas Tech and North Carolina have also come into the picture of late.

Brown said schools that don’t box him in to one position and can appreciate his ability to play all over the floor tend to stand out more.

“People don’t really see that I play all positions because of the way I play,” Brown said. “They see the dunks and things like that, but I can play anywhere. I want to be able to use my full skill-set.”

That was certainly on display in the Titans’ 87-81 loss to Team WhyNot (California) Saturday at Peach Jam; Brown posted 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in the loss.

This season, Brown earned All-EYBL honorable mention honors after averaging 17.5 points (64 percent from the field), 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game.

“I know all of the coaches are here and I know different schools are watching me,” Brown said. “I don’t worry about all of that stuff though; I just play my game. If I do that I know everything else will take care of itself.”

