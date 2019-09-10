HS football player allegedly robbed person under guise of selling shoes, backpack

A Pennsylvania high school football player was arrested Monday in connection to an armed robbery that took place in August.

Jaquan Thomas, an 18-year-old senior at Gateway High School (Monroeville, Pennsylvania), allegedly met with a victim at an apartment complex on the pretense of selling two pairs of shoes and a backpack, but pulled out a gun and robbed him once there, according to the Post-Gazette.

Thomas and one other person arrived at the complex where the two victims were located around 9 p.m. on Aug. 11. One of the victims ran when Thomas and the suspected accomplice allegedly pulled out guns. The other realized a person was holding a gun to his head and stayed, according to TribLive.

The suspects demanded the victim’s wallet, phone, Rolex watch and a gun, according to TribLive.

Those items had value of about $3,000, according to the outlet.

After those items were handed over, the alleged robbers told the victim to run. He did.

The meeting was set up on Snapchat, according to the outlets.

Thomas faces six charges including robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy, according to the Post-Gazette.