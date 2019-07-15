Pensacola (Florida) Catholic McCants brothers chose rivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss

It may not be long before a “House Divided” flag is flying over the McCants household in Cantonment.

Pensacola Catholic junior middle infielder Jordan McCants announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in a post on his personal Twitter account.

It follows his brother TJ’s longstanding commitment to Ole Miss in the Class of 2020 recruiting class. The potential Mississippi rivalry didn’t deter Jordan from making his own choice for his college career.

The McCants brothers manned the middle infield for Pensacola Catholic this season, leading the Crusaders to a 20-7 record and an appearance in the Class 4A region semifinals. Both players bat left-handed and throw right-handed.

Jordan has played varsity baseball at Catholic since his freshman season, earning FACA All-State honors and Under Armour Preseason All-American honors. One of the fastest players in Pensacola, McCants recently posted a 3.8 time from home to first at a Perfect Game camp.

Jordan said part of his attraction to Mississippi State was its academics, something his mother Felicia, a behavior coach at Ransom Middle School, has always stressed. He said he hopes to pursue a degree in communications/journalism to be a sports analyst after his baseball career.

“She’s very strict on education and coach talked about being very strong in the education department,” McCants said. “My family is heavily invested in that part. The baseball part, everybody knows Mississippi State for baseball and it’s a great atmosphere. I can’t wait to be part of it.”

While prepared for the coming in-family rivalry, Jordan said he and his brother are focused on achieving the dream of winning a state championship together in TJ’s final season at Catholic.

TJ is currently rated a Grade 9 prospect by Perfect Game scouting, making him a potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect.

It would be the program’s first since back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013, the latter of which came in undefeated fashion with a USA Today national championship honor to boot.

“It would be even bigger to see both of us on the same team winning state and to play middle infield together,” McCants said. “It’s crazy and a great experience to be with my brother and play with him.”

Eric J. Wallace can be reached at ejwallace@pnj.com or 850-525-5087.