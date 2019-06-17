Michigan 4-star RB Peny Boone commits to Maryland over Pitt, West Virginia

The top ranked running back in the state of Michigan is headed to … Maryland?

Believe it. Four-star Martin Luther King (Detroit, Mich.) running back Peny Boone committed to the Terrapins on Monday afternoon, picking Maryland ahead of fellow finalists Pittsburgh and West Virginia. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound back held offers from both Michigan and Michigan State but instead opted for programs in other states that he felt were a better fit for him.

Boone is ranked as the No. 25 overall running back in the Class of 2018, though he has plenty of potential to rise up those rankings in the season ahead. Boone is the second running back to commit to Maryland’s Class of 2020, joining Georgia native Ebony Jackson. Together, the two are currently the highest rated members of the school’s class.

The Terps struck quickly after Boone visited the school, with the Detroit native in College Park over the previous weekend to spend time around new coach Mike Locksley’s program. His pledge marks the first four-star player in the 247 Composite rankings to pick Maryland since Locksley took over, though he is ranked as a three-star by some services.

Boone’s commitment comes before he returns to summer training with King, which opens the opportunity for a unique legacy; he’s captured two Division 3 state titles already and will be working for No. 3 as a senior.