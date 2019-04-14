USA Today Sports

People react to Arizona Wildcats-bound Nico Mannion putting on a show at Nike Hoop Summit

Photo:Photo: Darryl Webb/Special for the Republic

People react to Arizona Wildcats-bound Nico Mannion putting on a show at Nike Hoop Summit

Boys Basketball

People react to Arizona Wildcats-bound Nico Mannion putting on a show at Nike Hoop Summit

By April 14, 2019

By: |

The Arizona Wildcats’ down season may soon be forgotten when Phoenix Pinnacle senior point guard Nico Mannion begins his college career.

If Friday’s dominating performance for World Select in the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland is any indication, the Wildcats can feel pretty good about quickly turning the page on one of the worst seasons in the Sean Miller era.

Pinnacle’s Nico Mannion (1) has an easy slam against Chaparral during the 6A Boys State Championship at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019. (Photo: Darryl Webb/Special for the Republic)

In 26 minutes, the 6-foot-3 Mannion had 28 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including three 3-pointers. He made 11 free throws and had five assists and five rebounds for the World in a 93-87 loss to USA Junior National Select at the Moda Center.

Mannion, representing Italy, the national team he played for last summer, led all scorers.

Point guard Cole Anthony, from Oak Hill Academy, led USA with 25 points.

Mannion impressed the Portland Trail Blazers’ Evan Turner.

Mike Schmitz, an NBA draft analyst for ESPN, tweeted that Mannion had a “monster showing” and showed some of his highlights.

Percy Evans, who covers Washington basketball for the Seattle Times, was struck by Mannion’s overall game enough to tweet that Mannion “just might be the best point guard in the Pac-12 next season.”

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

, , Boys Basketball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/people-react-to-arizona-wildcats-bound-nico-mannion-putting-on-a-show-at-nike-hoops-summit
People react to Arizona Wildcats-bound Nico Mannion putting on a show at Nike Hoop Summit
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.