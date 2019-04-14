People react to Arizona Wildcats-bound Nico Mannion putting on a show at Nike Hoop Summit

The Arizona Wildcats’ down season may soon be forgotten when Phoenix Pinnacle senior point guard Nico Mannion begins his college career.

If Friday’s dominating performance for World Select in the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland is any indication, the Wildcats can feel pretty good about quickly turning the page on one of the worst seasons in the Sean Miller era.

In 26 minutes, the 6-foot-3 Mannion had 28 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including three 3-pointers. He made 11 free throws and had five assists and five rebounds for the World in a 93-87 loss to USA Junior National Select at the Moda Center.

Mannion, representing Italy, the national team he played for last summer, led all scorers.

Point guard Cole Anthony, from Oak Hill Academy, led USA with 25 points.

Mannion impressed the Portland Trail Blazers’ Evan Turner.

Nico mannion is a problem — Evan Turner (@thekidet) April 13, 2019

Mike Schmitz, an NBA draft analyst for ESPN, tweeted that Mannion had a “monster showing” and showed some of his highlights.

High-level Hoop Summit game with a monster showing from Nico Mannion. He was tremendous all week in practice also. Excellent blend of scoring instincts, passing feel, toughness at 6’3. Game comes easy to him. Have been really impressed with him at every stop since the U16 Euros. pic.twitter.com/DMDgE3akN2 — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) April 13, 2019

Percy Evans, who covers Washington basketball for the Seattle Times, was struck by Mannion’s overall game enough to tweet that Mannion “just might be the best point guard in the Pac-12 next season.”

Hate to be a prisoner of the moment, but Nico Mannion just might be the best point guard in the Pac-12 next season. This kid is nice. — Percy Allen (@percyallen) April 13, 2019

