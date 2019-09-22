Arizona high school coach defends suspending more than 30 players in game

It was a move that could wind up costing Perry (Gilbert, Arizona) a shot at the first eight-team Open Division football playoffs.

But it was something coach Preston Jones felt he had to do, letting his players know there are bigger things in life than just winning football games.

With more than 30 players suspended, including Louisville-committed quarterback Chubba Purdy, for violating a “team policy/rule,” the Pumas lost to Cesar Chavez 35-27 on Friday night, dropping their record to 3-2.

Through four games, Purdy was leading the state in total yards offense.

“Good kids make mistakes, it is part of growing up,” Jones said in a email statement to The Republic. “The Team did a great job showing resiliency against a good Cesar Chavez football team. I’m very proud of how the entire TEAM and program responded to adversity last week. Looking forward to a distraction free week.”