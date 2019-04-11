Malvern (Pa.) Prep pitcher Peter Kern voted Week 3 Super 25 Baseball Top Star

In the final day of voting, Peter Kern of Malvern Prep (Pa.) made a massive comeback to win Week 3 Super 25 Top Star voting.

He was voted winner after picking up his first career win and going 4 innings with six K’s. He also went 3-for-3, scored three runs and had two RBI in his team’s win over Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Cambridge, Mass.) on March 29.

For that performance, Kern earned 25,068 votes — 42.32 percent of the total — and was voted the Week 3 Top Star.

FULL TALLY: Baseball Top Star Week 3 voting

He edged out Cameron Repetti who threw a no-hitter and struck out 11 players on April 2.

Cypress (Calif.) only scored one run, but that was all Repetti needed to get the win over Tustin (Calf.).

He finished with 23,104 votes, good for 39 percent of the voting.

In third place was Cole Harting of Mason (Ohio). Harting hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in a win over Oak Hills (Cincinnati) on April 2.

That performance netted him 9,119 votes, 15.39 percent of the tally.

Dallas Glass, from Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville, Ky.), was the only other candidate to break the four-digit vote plateau (or even the three-digit). He threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts on March 28.

He got 1,738 votes, which was 2.93 percent of all players.

Malvern Prep started the year 11-0, which earned them the No. 5 spot in the Week 3, Super 25 Rankings. This week the team is ranked No. 8 with a 14-1 record.

Keep an eye out for Week 4 Top Star voting.