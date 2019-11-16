Phenom Hoops Showcase: Chosen 25 shooting guard Cam Thomas focused on two

RALEIGH, N.C. – It’s not that Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia) shooting guard Cam Thomas is devoid of passion for the game or an excitement about his propensity to score loads of point night in and night out; it’s just that when you’ve been the leading scorer not just on your team, but in every league you’ve ever played from the age of 7, you tend to get used to the swish of the nets on your jump shots.

“Scoring isn’t hard for me,” said Thomas, who is ranked No. 11 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. “I feel like I was born to do it. I just look at it as me doing my job for my team to win. I don’t see it as anything special.”

Hard sell for a guy pumping in 35 points a game on the No. 14 team in USA Today’s Super 25.

On Friday, Thomas’ scoring barrage continued, dropping 22 points in Oak Hill’s 89-45 win over Crestwood Prep College (Toronto) at the Phenom Hoops National High School Showcase.

“I just try to do my job, but I’m most happy with the win,” Thomas said. “I know that people think we’re down this year, but I use it as motivation.”

As for his recruitment, Thomas said LSU and UCLA “are standing out,” but Auburn is still in the mix.

As for when he’ll decide, Thomas said he wasn’t sure but didn’t rule out the possibility of committing during the NCAA’s Early Signing Period which kicked off on Nov. 13 and runs through Nov. 20.

“I don’t really know when it’ll happen,” Thomas said. “I feel like I’ll know when I’m ready. I want to go to a school that’s gonna let me play my game, a school that will get me better and a school with a family-like atmosphere. I feel like all three of the schools will give me that so it will be a hard decision for sure.”

