Phenom Hoops Showcase: Five-star point guard Jaden Bradley living up to the hype

RALEIGH, N.C. – Last season as a freshman, Cannon School (Concord, North Carolina) point guard Jaden Bradley didn’t mind wearing the “young” label as he navigated his way through high-level competition while wearing “the next big thing” label.

“I learned a lot last season,” said Bradley, widely regarded as the top point guard in the 2022 class. “This season I am trying to take my gym to the next level.”

That much was evident in his season-opening win over North Carolina powerhouse Carmel Christian (Matthews), posting 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. He kept that dominance going Friday at the Phenom Hoops National High School Showcase, posting 27 points in a 79-75 win over Greenfield School (Wilson, North Carolina).

“I just have a different mindset this season,” said Bradley, who added that he’s getting most of his interest from SEC and ACC schools. “I just want to be more of a leader and improve in every area of my game basically. I just have to keep working.”

That’s how Bradley combats the pressure of living up to the hype of being the top point guard in the class. He held firm in that regard this summer averaging 15 points and five assists for B. Maze Elite in the Under Armour Association.

“I don’t feel like there’s pressure because I just keep working,” Bradley said. “I’m not one of those players that thinks he’s already made it. I know I have to get better on both ends of the court. As long as I keep that mindset of always wanting to improve I’ll be fine.”

