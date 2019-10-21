Philadelphia-area school cancels Senior Night over weapon threat

A Philadelphia-area high school was forced to cancel its scheduled Senior Night after someone called in a threat that a student planned to bring a weapon to the public event.

As reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Interboro High School (Prospect Park, Penn.) had its scheduled game against Chichester (Penn.) High School called off after a gun threat was called in.

“It’s kind of like the rug is pulled out from under you,” Interboro coach Steve Lennox told the Inquirer. “It’s not just football. Tonight was our senior night, parent night. We honor the seniors not just on the football team but for the band and the cheerleaders.

“For some of these kids, as underclassmen, they’ve seen the senior night for the seniors ahead of them as they were sophomores and juniors, and it’s a cool thing. They look forward, and their parents look forward to it, too. It’s really a shame.”

Not all is lost on the Senior Night front. Officials from both schools are trying to reschedule the game, with optimism that a date will be set.

For now, the most important thing was that no one was put in danger on Friday night, even if it meant a sudden void in a community that loves its high school football.