Philadelphia Catholic high school football coach arrested for stealing $65,000+ in scholarship money

A now-former Philadelphia high school football coach has been charged with theft in connection with the disappearance of more than $65,000 from the Philadelphia City All-Star Football Game.

As reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, former West Catholic High School football coach Brian Fluck is accused of enacting a scheme that pilfered the $65,000 sum from the City All-Star Football Game in scholarships that were earmarked for student athletes but never paid. The charges against Fluck, a renowned local football coach, come after a four-month investigation conducted in conjunction with both the Philadelphia School District’s Inspector General’s Office and state Attorney General’s Office, per the Inquirer.

Fluck served as both the treasurer and president of the City All-Star Game between 2005 and 2018, and wrote checks to himself totally $63,800 between 2007 and 2018.

Fluck reportedly turned himself in to authorities to face the charges against him without incident.

The scandal brings a legendary Philadelphia prep career to an ignominious end. Fluck’s career record at West Catholic showcases nine Catholic League titles, six Philadelphia city titles, one state title, 169 wins and three NFL players, among other honors. The school officially decided not to retain the coach in March, per the Inquirer.