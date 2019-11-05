Phoenix St. Mary's football coach Tommy Brittain said he was told not to return to team

Brittain said he sent a letter to the St. Mary’s football community at 3 p.m. Monday to let parents know of the school’s decision.

He wrote, “While I remain eager to lead these Knights into the future, Saint Mary’s has asked me to step down as the head football coach. Therefore, with a heavy heart but with all due obedience and trust in God’s plan, I accept that I will no longer be the head football coach of Saint Mary’s Catholic High School.”

Brittain did not have a winning season in his four years at the helm. His best season came last year when the Knights finished 5-5.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have led the SM Program for four years and wish the school all the best in the future,” Brittain wrote in an email to The Republic.

Brittain was The Republic‘s Small School Football Coach of the Year in 2014 after leading Tempe Prep to its first state final appearance, marking the first time a charter school reach a state final as part of the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

He only had one losing season in 15 years leading Tempe Prep, a program he started from scratch.

