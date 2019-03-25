Photos: 2019 McDonald's All-American Practice

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Jack White, USA TODAY High School Sports | March 25, 2019
The 2019 McDonald’s All-American Games are Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the players are preparing hard for the big event.
Some of the top high school basketball players in the country are currently practicing for either the boys or girls game coming up.
Here are some photos of the players leading up to their games.
2019 mcdonalds all american game, cole anthony, James Wiseman, Matthew Hurt, Nico Mannion, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, McDonalds All American Game, News
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send