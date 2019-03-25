USA Today Sports

Photos: 2019 McDonald's All-American Practice

Photo: McDonald’s All-American Games

Photos: 2019 McDonald's All-American Practice

Girls Basketball

Photos: 2019 McDonald's All-American Practice

By March 25, 2019

By: |

The 2019 McDonald’s All-American Games are Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the players are preparing hard for the big event.

Some of the top high school basketball players in the country are currently practicing for either the boys or girls game coming up.

Here are some photos of the players leading up to their games.

, , , , , Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, McDonalds All American Game, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/photos-2019-mcdonalds-all-american-practice
Photos: 2019 McDonald's All-American Practice
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.