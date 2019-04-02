PHOTOS: ALL-USA High School Boys Basketball Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 2, 2019
USA TODAY High School Sports has unveiled the ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams for the 2018-19 season as selected by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting experts.
<p><strong>Sharife Cooper</strong><br /> <strong>School: </strong>McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Guard<br /> <strong>Height/Weight: </strong>6-0/160<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Cooper, ranked No. 3 overall in the Chosen 25 for 2020, led No. 2 McEachern to a perfect 32-0 record and the first boys basketball state title in the school’s history. Cooper averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 assists, six rebounds and 4.1 steals a game this season, including four 40-point games.</p> <p><em>Photo: AP/Gregory Payan</em></p>
<p><strong>Mike Thompson</strong><br /> <strong>School:</strong> McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Record:</strong> 32-0<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 2<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Thompson led the Indians to their first-ever state title in boys basketball in one of the toughest states in the country. The Indians won titles at prestigious events like the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions and the City of Palms Classic. Thompson led McEachern to nine victories over Super 25 opponents this season.</p> <p><em>Photo: AP/Gregory Payan</em></p>
<p><strong>Cole Anthony<br /> School:</strong> Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) <br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-3/175<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The No. 1 player in the Chosen 25, Anthony averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game and was a McDonald's All American.</p> <p><em>Photo: Andrew West/The News-Press</em></p>
<p><strong>Anthony Edwards<br /> School:</strong> Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/215<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Georgia<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Edwards, the No. 2 player in the Chosen 25, averaged 29 points, nine rebounds and two assists a game against one of the toughest schedules in the country.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal</em></p>
<p><strong>R.J. Hampton<br /> School:</strong> Little Elm (Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Combo Guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-4/195<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Hampton averaged 32.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists. He scored 20-plus points in 29 of 30 games and topped 50 twice.</p> <p><em>Photo: Sean Daniel via the Hamptons</em></p>
<p><strong>Isaiah Stewart</strong><br /> <strong>School:</strong> La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-9/230<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Washington <br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Stewart averaged 18.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks while shooting 63 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range. La Lumiere entered GEICO Nationals as the No. 1 team in the country.</p> <p><em>Photo: Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar</em></p>
<p><strong>James Wiseman<br /> School:</strong> Memphis (Tenn.) East<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-11/220<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Memphis<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Wiseman dominated for runner-up Memphis East, as he averaged 25.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 4.2 blocks per game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Andrew Jansen/News-Leader</em></p>
<p><strong>Vernon Carey Jr.<br /> School:</strong> University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-10/260<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Duke<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Carey averaged 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 70 percent as he led the Sharks to a state title.</p> <p><em>Photo: Amanda Inscore/The News-Press</em></p>
<p><strong>Jalen Green<br /> School:</strong> San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Shooting guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/170<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> An extrememly athletic sharpshooter, Green averaged 30.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists while shooting 63 percent and winning league MVP.</p> <p><em>Photo: Logan Newman/USATODAYHSS</em></p>
<p><strong>Matthew Hurt<br /> School:</strong> John Marshall (Rochester, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-9/215<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Hurt's averages of 36.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and more than two blocks and steals apiece for the Rockets earned him a McDonald's All American selection.</p> <p><em>Photo: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Nico Mannion<br /> School:</strong> Pinnacle (Phoenix)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-3/180<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Arizona<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Mannion averaged 30.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.8 steals as he led Pinnacle to its second straight title. He scored 30-plus points in 17 of 30 games, 40-plus in three including the semifinals, and had a 57-point game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Trendon Watford</strong><br/><strong>School:</strong> Mountain Brook (Ala.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br/><strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-9/215<br/><strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br/><strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Mountain Brook became the first Alabama team in the highest classification to win three straight championships behind Watford, who averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds.</p><p><em>Photo: Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Precious Achiuwa<br /> School:</strong> Montverde (Fla.) Academy<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-9/210<br /> <strong>Class: </strong>2019<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Achiuwa has been the catalyst for the No. 3 Eagles this season, leading them to nine wins over Super 25 opponents. Achiuwa is ranked No. 13 overall in the Chosen 25.</p> <p><em>Photo: USA Today Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Greg Brown<br /> School:</strong> Vandergrift (Austin, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-7/180<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Brown averaged more than 30 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks per game. An uncommitted junior who can guard any position on the court, Brown is the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Class of 2020 Super 25.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jim Parker </em></p>
<p><strong>Joe Girard III</strong><br/><strong>School:</strong> Glens Falls (N.Y.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Shooting Guard<br/><strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-1/180<br/><strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br/><strong>College:</strong> Syracuse<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The all-time leading scorer in New York state history with 4,678 points, shattering the previous record held by Lance Stephenson. Girard led the Indians to a 27-1 record and hit the game winner in the Class B state title. The future Syracuse quarterback posted an unimaginable 49.4 points per game while adding seven rebounds and seven assists.</p><p><em>Photo: Kate Collins/Democrat and Chronicle</em></p>
<p><strong>Josh Green</strong><br /> <strong>School: </strong>IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-6/210<br /> <strong>Class: </strong>2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Arizona<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Green led the No. 4 Ascenders to this season, averaging 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds a game while playing alongside seven other high major Division I players. Green is ranked No. 8 overall in the Chosen 25.</p> <p><em>Photo: Gregory Payan/AP</em></p>
<p><strong>Cassius Stanley</strong><br /> <strong>School: </strong>Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Shooting guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/180<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Stanley, a Chosen 25 player, averaged 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while playing lockdown defense, including limiting his man to just one point in the championship game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Sierra Canyon School</em></p>
<p><strong>Keion Brooks</strong><br /> <strong>School:</strong> La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-9 /185<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Kentucky <br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Brooks averaged 20.1 PPG and 7.5 RPG and shot 52 percent from the field. He is the sixth-ranked small forward in the nation, per 247 Sports. </p> <p><em>Photo: Doug McSchooler/For Indystar</em></p>
<p><strong>Isaiah Mobley<br /> School:</strong> Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Power forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-9/220<br /> <strong>Class: 2019</strong><br /> <strong>College: </strong>USC <br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Mobley averaged 19.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.5 blocks per game. He's an elite defender, can handle the ball with some skill, and dropped a 57-point triple-double on senior night.</p> <p><em>Photo: Gregory Payan/AP Photo</em></p>
<p><strong>Onyeka Okongwu</strong><br /> <strong>School</strong>: Chino Hills (Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-8/235<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> USC<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Okongwu averaged 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 66 percent. He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 30 points, 11 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.5 blocks in 10 games and winning his third championship.</p> <p><em>Photo: Rich Pedroncelli/AP</em></p>
<p><strong>Isaiah Todd<br /> School:</strong> Trinity Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) <br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-10/195<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted <br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Todd averaged 28 points, 15 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 5.4blocks a game this season at Trinity. Todd is ranked No. 8 overall in the Chosen 25 for 2020.</p> <p><em>Photo: John Wall Holiday Invitational</em></p>
<p><strong>Kyree Walker</strong><br/><strong>School:</strong> Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Small forward<br/><strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-6/228<br/><strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br/><strong>College: </strong>Undecided<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Walker averaged 30.1 points, 11 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.1 steals. Single-game performances included a 50-point, 13-rebound outing, a 47-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist game and a triple-double.</p><p><em>Photo: Nathan Clark (@nathan_clark_photos)</em></p>
