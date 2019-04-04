PHOTOS: ALL-USA High School Girls Basketball Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 3, 2019
USA TODAY High School Sports has unveiled the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams for the 2018-19 season as selected by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting experts.
<p><strong>Azzi Fudd</strong><br /> <strong>School: </strong>St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Guard<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-11<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Though she’s just a sophomore, Fudd was the best player in the country this season. She led No. 2 St. John’s College to a 35-1 record, a WCAC championship, a DCSAA title and an appearance in the GEICO Nationals while averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Staff</em></p>
<p><strong>Audrey Taylor</strong><br /> <strong>School:</strong> Franklin (Somerset, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Record:</strong> 34-0<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 12<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> After nine years of coaching Franklin, Taylor’s team put it all together in perhaps the greatest girls basketball season in state history. The Warriors were the third team to have an undefeated record in New Jersey history, the most wins of any undefeated team, and a Tournament of Champions victory.</p> <p><em>Photo: Peter Ackerman</em></p>
<p><strong>Fran Belibi<br /> School: </strong>Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Belibi averaged 21.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.7 blocks, posted 19 double-doubles in 26 games and a triple-double with 40 points. Extremely athletic, Belibi also became the first girls high school player ever to finish an in-game alley-oop dunk.</p> <p><em>Photo: Courtney Oakes, Sentinal Colorado</em></p>
<p><strong>Jordan Horston<br /> School:</strong> Africentric (Columbus, Ohio)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Tennessee<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The No. 2 recruit in the senior class, Horston led Africentric to an undefeated 28-0 record, an OHSAA championship and the No. 3 spot in the Super 25 with her average of just over 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals per game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Ebony Pegues</em></p>
<p><strong>Haley Jones<br /> School: </strong>Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Wing<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Elite on both ends of the floor, Jones posted 26.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. She had 22 double-doubles, a triple-double and a near quintuple-double (28p/12r/9a/8b/8s).</p> <p><em>Photo: D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports Images</em></p>
<p><strong>Angel Reese<br /> School</strong>: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Wing<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>After making the ALL-USA Maryland Second Team as a sophomore, Reese nearly averaged 20/20 this season with 22.6 points, 19.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. She led the Panthers to their third straight IAAM Championship.</p> <p><em>Photo: Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports </em></p>
<p><strong>Hailey Van Lith</strong><br /> </p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Cashmere (Wash.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-7<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong>Van Lith has set every major statistics ecord at Cashmere while still a junior. She averaged 34.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 4.9 assists and set records with her 52-point game and 12-made 3s in one game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Don Seabrook/The Wenatchee World</em></p>
<p><strong>River Baldwin<br /> School: </strong>Pleasant Home (Andalusia, Ala.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Post<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-5<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Florida State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Baldwin led the Eagles to a 21-4 record this season, averaging 24.9 points, 13.8 rebounds, three assists, 2.3 steals and 6.7 blocks a game. Baldwin was named to the McDonald’s All-American Game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser</em></p>
<p><strong>Kierstan Bell<br /> School:</strong> McKinley (Canton, Ohio)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: The three-time Miss Ohio Girls Basketball winner averaged 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 4.1 steals per game for the 25-2 Bulldogs. ppg</p> <p><em>Photo: Scott Heckel, Canton Repository</em></p>
<p><strong>Paige Bueckers<br /> School:</strong> Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) <br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-10<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong> UConn<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: The No. 1 2020 recruit averaged 24.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 steals per game and led Hopkins to an undefeated 32-0 championship season.</p> <p><em>Photo: Mark Bloom/All Sport Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>Rickea Jackson</strong><br /> <strong>School:</strong> Detroit Edison Academy (Mich.) <br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Wing<br /> <strong>Ht:</strong> 6-2<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Mississippi State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Jackson averaged 22.1 points and eight rebounds per game, led Edison to a 24-1 record and state championship and was Michigan Miss Basketball.</p> <p><em>Photo: Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press</em></p>
<p><strong>Jordyn Oliver<br /> School:</strong> Prosper (Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>H/Wt:</strong> 5-10<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Baylor<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: A five-star weapon, Oliver led Prosper with 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season. She's a McDonald's and Jordan Brand All-American.</p> <p><em>Photo: Buzz Cory</em></p>
<p><strong>Caitlin Clark</strong><br /> <strong>School: </strong>Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-11<br /> <strong>Class: </strong>2020<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Clark's 32.5 points per game average lead the state of Iowa. She took Dowling Catholic to the semifinals. She had a 60-point scoring game against Mason City (Iowa) where she made 13 out of 17 3-pointers.</p> <p><em>Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register</em></p>
<p><strong>Zia Cooke<br /> School: </strong>Rogers (Toledo, Ohio)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-9<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> South Carolina<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Smooth handles, great finishing skills and a knockdown shooter, Cooke received viral fame for her 43-point game. She averaged 21.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists and was a McDonald's All American.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Koi Love<br /> School:</strong> Miami (Fla.) Country Day<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-0<br /> <strong>Class: </strong>2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Vanderbilt<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Love anchored the No. 1 team in the country, averaging 18 points, 11 rebounds and 2.1 steals a game this season.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tracey Borrow, Open i Studio</em></p>
<p><strong>Ashten Prechtel<br /> School:</strong> Discovery Canyon (Colorado Springs, Colo.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-5<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Prechtel had a double-double in 24 of 25 games and three triple doubles. She had more than 20 rebounds eight times and at least 30 twice. She averaged 23.3 points, 17.6 boards and 5.3 blocks per game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Scot Ferguson</em></p>
<p><strong>Saniya Rivers<br /> School: </strong>Laney (Wilmington, N.C.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-11<br /> <strong>Class: </strong>2021<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Rivers dominated the competition this season, averaging 24.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4.1 assists a game. Rivers is ranked No. 7 overall in the class of 2021 by ESPN HoopGurlz.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Hower/Coastal Preps</em></p>
<p><strong>MacKenzie Holmes<br /> School:</strong> Gorham (Maine)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Post<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Indiana <br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The 2018 ALL-USA Maine First Teamer averaged 30.1 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.9 blocks this season. Holmes finishes off her senior year the Rams all-time leading scorer (1,745), rebounder (1,018) and shot-blocker (365).</p> <p><em>Photo: Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images</em></p>
<p><strong>O’Mariah Gordon<br /> School: </strong>Braden River (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-4<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2021<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Gordon had a dominant sophomore campaign, averaging 29.7 points, 6.8 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 steals a game this season. She shot 56.8% from the field and 46.5% from 3-point range for the 24-2 Pirates.</p> <p><em>Photo: Stefanie Minihan/Braden River High School Yearbook</em></p>
<p><strong>Nyah Green<br /> School:</strong> Allen (Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Combo Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Louisville<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Green has one of the most reliable mid-range jumpers in the Class of 2019 while also excelling as a creator while scything through the lane. She averaged 17 points per game in her final season.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Diamond Miller<br /> School:</strong> Franklin (Somerset, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Maryland <br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Led the Warriors to an undefeated 31-0 championship season and averaged 21.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Peter Ackerman</em></p>
<p><strong>Ashley Owusu<br /> School:</strong> Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-9<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Maryland<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Owusu led the Panthers to a state title this season, averaging 22 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals a game. Owusu is ranked No. 5 overall by ESPN.</p> <p><em>Photo: Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
