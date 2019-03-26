Photos: POWERADE Jam Fest

There were plenty of highlights to choose from in the POWERADE Jam Fest on Monday.

Fran Belibi became the first girl to win the McDonald’s All American Games slam dunk contest since Candace Parker did it 15 years ago.

Cole Anthony took home the 3-point title on the boys side and Samantha Brunelle won it for the girls.

Brunelle also won the Legends and Stars shootout with Tyrese Maxey and Diamond DeShields.

Now, here are some photos that captured highlights throughout the night.