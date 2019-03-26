USA Today Sports

Photos: POWERADE Jam Fest

Photo: McDonald’s All-American Games

Photos: POWERADE Jam Fest

Girls Basketball

Photos: POWERADE Jam Fest

By March 26, 2019

By: |

There were plenty of highlights to choose from in the POWERADE Jam Fest on Monday.

Fran Belibi became the first girl to win the McDonald’s All American Games slam dunk contest since Candace Parker did it 15 years ago.

Cole Anthony took home the 3-point title on the boys side and Samantha Brunelle won it for the girls.

Brunelle also won the Legends and Stars shootout with Tyrese Maxey and Diamond DeShields.

Now, here are some photos that captured highlights throughout the night.

, , , , , Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, McDonalds All American Game

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/photos-powerade-jam-fest
Photos: POWERADE Jam Fest
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.