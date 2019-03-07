PHOTOS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Rankings

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | March 6, 2019
USA TODAY High School Sports has revealed the 2018-19 Super 25 Preseason Baseball Rankings based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule.
As some states have already started their season, most states will be getting started in the coming weeks.
First regular season rankings will be released on March 20.
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Brandenton, Fla.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 18-7<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> With eight returning players committed to college and five incomers all committed to DI programs, IMG Academy looks like the best team in the country entering the season. The Ascenders have four top-10 players in the state, including three transfers in UNC commit Brennan Malone, Perfect Game All-American Classic Home Run Derby champion Rece Hinds, and No. 3 third-baseman Josh Rivera. <em><a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams" target="_blank">Read more...</a></em></p> <p><em>Photo: IMG Academy</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Argyle, Texas<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 37-0<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>No. 2<br /> Last year, Argyle became the fourth unbeaten state champion in UIL history. It was their fourth championship in four years. This year, they return 11 players, nine of whom are ranked in the top-500 by Perfect Game. It’s hard to imagine the group taking too much of a step back when they’re returning five All-State players in Dillon Carter, Brenden Dixon, Preston King, Hayden Clearman and Sean Bolin. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/2" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: The Talon</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Plantation, Fla.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 24-4<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>No. 20<br /> A trio of juniors on American Heritage have high expectations this year. Enrique Bradfield (No. 53 on Perfect Game; .390 BA last year), Gavin Casas (No. 133, .397 BA, 3 HR and 21 RBI) and Gio Ferraro (Miami commit who hit .467 though he only played seven games last year). They also return two of their best pitchers, which includes Ryan Cabarcas (pictured) who went 12-1 with a 1.93 ERA over 15 appearances (12 starts). <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/3" target="_blank"><em>Read More... </em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Macey Aven</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Austin, Texas<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 31-4<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> Midway through May last year, Lake Travis was ranked No. 4 in the Super 25. After getting upset in the playoffs, they dropped out completely. Now, they’re back in, and after rattling off 13 wins in a row to start the season, they aim to stay. The Cavaliers return the 2017 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year Brett Baty (pictured), who is the No. 2 third-baseman and No. 32 player in the country. <em><a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/4" target="_blank">Read More...</a></em></p> <p><em>Photo: Donald Boyles</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Morristown, N.J.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 18-6<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> Unless something goes wrong for Delbarton, they’ll be in position to win the championship that eluded them last season. It starts with pitcher Jack Leiter (pictured), the No. 11 player in the country, per Perfect Game, and No. 3 RHP. The son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter should put wins on the board. He’s committed to Vanderbilt, as is star shortstop Anthony Volpe, the No. 33 player on Perfect Game. They are the top two players in the state. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/5" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Jared Lowy</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Orange, Calif.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 25-8<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> While most teams were still huddled inside with blankets avoiding the cold, Orange Lutheran defeated Valley Christian, last year’s top California school, in a February matchup. It looks to be a sign of things to come this season. The Lancers are returning a pair of studs ranked as top-15 pitchers of Perfect Game’s 2020 class, Max Rajcic (1.40 ERA over 48.2 innings) and Christian Rodriguez (1.54 ERA over 45.1). <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/6" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Mike Fusco</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Marietta, Ga.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 34-8<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> With five All-State players returning, including Georgia Player of the Year Buddy Floyd (pictured), the Greyhounds look poised to be in contention to three-peat. Floyd hit .391 last year with 32 RBI, 16 stolen bases and 50 runs scored. He’s the No. 152 shortstop in the country. Floyd is one of four top-500 players on the team. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/7" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Brandon Orr</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Lake Charles, La.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 33-6<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> Sam Houston has some of the top talent in Louisiana, boasting three 2019 players in the top-50 in the state. But the real gem is 2020 pitcher Marcus Mott (pictured), an LSU commit ranked the No. 2 RHP in the state and No. 114 RHP in the country. He’s at the top of a strong rotation that has three pitchers who can eclipse 90 miles per hour. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/8" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Shellie Norris</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Roswell, Ga.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 34-5<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> The Titans look poised for their seventh-straight 30-win season. Nine games into the season, the team is already 8-1, and Jake Smith already has a dozen RBI. But he’s not just a hitter. Smith is one of the most effective relief pitchers in the country. After a sophomore campaign with a 0.43 ERA, Smith posted a miniscule 0.27 ERA over 18 appearances with seven saves as a junior.<em> </em><a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/9" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Patrick Dever (CJ Abrams pictured)</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Studio City, Calif.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 26-4<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> Last year, the Wolverines rattled off 16 straight wins and outscored opponents 129-38 during that stretch – only to fall in the first round of the playoffs. Pete Crow-Armstrong returns as the No. 4 player in the junior class after bashing .427 with 22 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Vanderbilt commit Sam Hliboki (pictured) went 8-1 last year with a 1.26 ERA and 90 strikeouts. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/10" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Eric Dearborn</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Clearwater, Fla.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 30-1<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>No. 22<br /> After winning 60 games in a row, Calvalry Christian was taken down in the championship game last season. They’re off to start a new winning streak in 2019. TCU commit Nolan Hudi, the No. 53 LHP in the country, enters his senior year. There’s not much way he can get better than last after posting a 0.44 ERA with 13 wins in 14 starts. And he’s just one piece of the dominant rotation that combined for a 1.05 ERA. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/11" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Calvary Christian Baseball</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Malvern, Pa.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 30-7<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> After starting last year 12-6, Malvern went on an 18-1 championship run in which the only loss came in extra innings. The Friars will look to carry that momentum into 2019. Virginia commit Chris Newell, ranked No. 59 in the country, has hit .410 with six home runs, 12 triples and 65 RBI over his two-year varsity career. Lonnie White, a Clemson commit ranked No. 63, hit .290 with a pair of home runs as a freshman last season. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/12" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Regina White (Liam Dabagian pictured)</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Southaven, Miss.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 29-9<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> The Jaguars are looking to repeat as champions this year. The checklist looks good: star shortstop? Check. Kamren James is the No. 1 at his position in the state after a .389 campaign with 43 RBI and seven home runs. He can also take the mound, going 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA. … Returning stud sophomore? Check. Blaze Jordan (pictured) was named the MaxPreps freshman of the Year after hitting .426 with seven home runs and 37 RBI. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/13" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: DCHS Baseball</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> San Jose, Calif.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 29-3-1<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>No. 5<br /> After a dominant championship 2018 season, Valley Christian got off to a slow start this year, going 1-2 with an extra-innings win. But they’ve rounded into form since, outscoring their next three opponents 25-3 and confirming they’re still down their championship path behind Coleman Brigman (.376 BA, 15 RBI, 15 SB), Eddie Park (.376 BA, 17 RBI; 1.20 ERA, 17 K) and Jonathan Cymrot (.318 BA, 19 RBI; 0.00 ERA, 32 K in 30 IP as a freshman). <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/14" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Valley Christian Baseball</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Colleyville, Texas<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 34-9-1<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> If Colleyville Heritage finds a way to supplant Argyle and Lake Travis in Texas, it will probably be because of Bobby Witt Jr. (pictured). The No. 1 player in the country is an “outstanding” defender with 100 mph exit velocity, according to Perfect Game. The team’s infield is very strong as a whole, with No. 4 third-baseman Chandler Freeman and No. 76 second-baseman Mason Greer joining Witt. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/15" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: CHHS Baseball</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Las Vegas, Nev.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 31-9<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>No. 17<br /> Palo Verde’s addition of three top 2020 players made their road back to the championship a little bit clearer. Most notably, the Panthers added Jaden Agassi, the No. 1 player in Nevada and No. 47 in the country. He joins Paul Pasqualotto and Paul Mirro, as 2020 incomers. The latter two are versatile defenders who can play other positions as senior Peyton Cole (pictured) (No. 10 player in state) mans shortstop this season and take over when he pitches. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/16" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Hallead</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Charlotte, N.C.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 25-5<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> Providence fell in the regional finals last year, but don’t fret: The Stallions still have Tyler Callihan, who jacks 400-foot home runs and is the No. 9 senior in the country, according to Perfect Game. Joining him is Nathan Hickey (#7 pictured), the No. 145 player in the country and No. 25 in Florida, and two strong incomers in Florida commit Tucker Talbott (No. 90 in state) and Brady Ortmann. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/17" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Transou Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Huntington Beach, Calif.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 26-6<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> Huntington Beach has a deep team that’s bolstered by two transfers and five left-handed pitchers. There are two UCLA commits, senior Josh Hahn (pictured)(LHP/1B, No. 124 in country) and junior Jake Vogel (OF, No. 129 in country). The Oilers have a third top-200 player in outfielder Shane Stafford, who’s still a sophomore but is committed to San Diego State. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/18" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Terry Jack</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Fort Lauderdale, Fla.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 17-15<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>No. 19<br /> After having to forfeit 12 games last year due to violating transfer rules, Calvary Christian looks to continue where they left off. The Eagles won its final seven games and won the championship over Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.). <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/19" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Illuminated Imaging</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Cypress, Texas<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 32-9-2<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> Every great team needs an ace. Cypress Ranch has two. JJ Goss and Matthew Thompson are ranked No. 16 and 17 in the country, respectively, as the No. 6 and 7 right-handed pitchers. Goss went 10-2 with 93 strikeouts and a 1.36 ERA; Thompson went 5-1 with 87 Ks and a 2.38 ERA. Both are committed to Texas A&M, but the Aggies might not even get their services, as both are graded 10/10 on Perfect Game. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/20" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: CFISD</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Baltimore, Md.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 16-13<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> Archbishop Spalding makes up for the lack of upper-echelon talent with one of the deepest rosters in the country. Spalding has talent all around the lineup. Josh Moylan (pictured) is the No. 230 junior in the country and No. 3 in the state and plays 1B and pitches. Ethan McCormick is the No. 11 Maryland player in the 2020 class and Noah Mrotek is the No. 4 sophomore in the state, already committed to Maryland. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/21" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Kathy Godrick</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Stillwater, Minn.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 21-5-1<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> After winning the championship last year, Stillwater will look to ride the top two players in the state back to the top. This one-two punch of RHP Will Frisch (pictured), ranked No. 136 player by Perfect Game, and LHP Drew Gilbert (No. 260), are returning for their senior years after playing on the Minnesota Blizzard club program. This likely won’t even be their last year together, as the two are committed to Oregon State. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/22" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Stu Groskreutz, Stillwater Gazette </em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Oklahoma City, Okla.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 33-6<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>No. 22<br /> After starting 7-4 last season, Westmoore won 26 of its next 27 games – and then the magic died out in the bottom of the seventh of the championship game and they <a href="https://www.normantranscript.com/sports/westmoore-stunned-by-union---in-state-title-game/article_b396928e-5613-11e8-9a75-8f780d5fa042.html">lost 3-2 on a walk-off hit</a>. They’ll look to rediscover that fire this year after losing the championship game two years in a row. The most important players to the team will be Oklahoma State commit Kale Davis (pictured) and Jace Bohrofen. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/23" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Sandy Teel</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Yucaipa, Calif.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 28-5<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> Coming off a championship season, Yucaipa returns pretty much everybody. All seven returning every-day players hit above .300, including Jordan Andrade (.415 BA, two home runs, 36 RBI) and Michael Carpentier (.366 BA, three home runs, 34 RBI). Also coming back is Tyson Heaton (pictured), who hit .373 while leading the team on the mound with 16 appearances and a 1.37 ERA. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/24" target="_blank"><em>Read More...</em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: Jennifer Cappuccio Maher, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Burbank, Ill.<br /> <strong>2018 record:</strong> 30-8<br /> <strong>Final 2018 Super 25 Rank: </strong>Unranked<br /> This remains a period of prosperity for St. Laurence. Reigning Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Matt McCormick (pictured) has one year left with the team while his heir apparent, No. 4 player in the state Vitas Valincius, is still a sophomore. Those two seem prepared to lead the Vikings to another strong season and chase another Chicago Catholic League title. <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2019/meet-the-2019-super-25-preseason-baseball-teams/25" target="_blank"><em>Read More... </em></a></p> <p><em>Photo: St. Laurence Sports Media</em></p>
Super 25 preseason baseball rankings, Baseball, Super 25
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send