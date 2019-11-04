Pitt lands commitment from 4-star 2021 ATH Rodney Hammond

To this point, Pitt has just two commitments for its recruiting class of 2021. That’s the bad news. The good news? The second member who has joined up is a huge addition.

Rodney Hammond is a four-star athlete prospect from B.T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va., picked Pittsburgh ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, North Carolina, Duke, Maryland and others.

Hammond is a top-10- overall prospect in his state and could be a strong two-way contributor at Pitt. He also could help kick off Pitt’s recruiting class of 2021, getting other elite prospects to join him where Dan Marino and Tony Dorsett once starred.

First I want to say I’m very excited I just want to take the this moment to thank everybody that have supported through the process also want to thank @BeattyCoach and @CoachDuzzPittFB #Gopitt #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/BlqbRUDaPb — Rodney L. Hammond (@RodneyLHammond1) November 2, 2019

As pictured above, Hammond announced his college choice after his most recent game, soaking up the adulation after a 63-0 rout against Wilson High School (Portsmouth, Va.). He represents a sea change for Pitt landing a major contributor from a different state rather than its traditional Western Pennsylvania and the surrounding area. Whether that continues with the Class of 2021 remains to be seen, but certainly Hammond’s pledge is a good start.