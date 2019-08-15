Plano (Texas) cancels high school football game with Eastwood (El Paso, Texas) due to safety concerns following mass shooting

The Sept. 6 high school football game between Eastwood and Plano High School in Plano was canceled, a release from Plano ISD stated.

“After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, Plano ISD administrators felt obligated to prioritize the safety of the participating players, students, families and communities, and have concluded that the timing of the game falls too soon after the tragedy in El Paso,” said a news release from the Plano Independent School District.

The game was scheduled to be played in Plano.

Patrick Wood Crusius, 21, was charged with capital murder and is being held without bond in El Paso for the Aug. 3 shooting at the Walmart at Cielo Vista Mall, which left 22 dead and injured several others. Federal officials have said they are also considering hate-crime and firearms charges against him and consider the attack an act of domestic terrorism.

It would have been the second year the two teams would have played as Eastwood played in Plano in 2018.