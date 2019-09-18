USA Today Sports

Playced Recruit of the Week: Cirby Coheley, Iowa Park High School (Texas)

Photo: Coheley Family

Playced Recruit of the Week: Cirby Coheley, Iowa Park High School (Texas)

High School Sports

Playced Recruit of the Week: Cirby Coheley, Iowa Park High School (Texas)

By September 18, 2019

By: |

(Photo- Coheley Family)

Standing six feet, four inches tall and weighing in at 195 pounds, it doesn’t take long to notice that Cirby Coheley appears to be a good athlete. Then, you put on his game film. You watch him move from sideline-to-sideline, up and down the field, just making plays. On both sides of the ball, just making plays. This kid is everywhere! Coheley doesn’t just look the part. Coheley is the lead role and that’s why this four-sport athlete, (yes, you read that right, four-sport athlete) is this week’s USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week.

PLAYER PROFILE:
Cirby Coheley
High School: Iowa Park
Hometown: Iowa Park, TX
Height | Weight: 6’4” | 195 pounds
Jersey #: 4
Position: WR, DB
Graduation: 2021
Coached By: Aubrey Sims
Varsity Experience: 3 years
College Commitment: Undecided

NCAA ID #: 96192804

Academic Achievements and School/Community Involvement

  • 3.0 GPA
  • A-B Honor Roll
  • Fellowship of Christian Athletes
  • Inter-Act Club
  • Faith Baptist Youth Group

(Photo: Coheley Family)

Athletic Achievements

  • 2018 District 5-4A Utility Player of the Year (Football)
  • Varsity starter since freshmen year
  • 4-sport athlete (Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track)
  • District 5-4A 1st Team All-District as a sophomore (Baseball, Basketball)
  • 4A Region I Finalist 4×100 Relay (Track)

If you or a student-athlete you know is interested in becoming a USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week, click here.

, , , High School Sports, Recruiting Profile

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/playced-recruit-of-the-week-cirby-coheley-iowa-park-high-school-texas
Playced Recruit of the Week: Cirby Coheley, Iowa Park High School (Texas)
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.