Playced Recruit of the Week: Cirby Coheley, Iowa Park High School (Texas)

Standing six feet, four inches tall and weighing in at 195 pounds, it doesn’t take long to notice that Cirby Coheley appears to be a good athlete. Then, you put on his game film. You watch him move from sideline-to-sideline, up and down the field, just making plays. On both sides of the ball, just making plays. This kid is everywhere! Coheley doesn’t just look the part. Coheley is the lead role and that’s why this four-sport athlete, (yes, you read that right, four-sport athlete) is this week’s USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Cirby Coheley

High School: Iowa Park

Hometown: Iowa Park, TX

Height | Weight: 6’4” | 195 pounds

Jersey #: 4

Position: WR, DB

Graduation: 2021

Coached By: Aubrey Sims

Varsity Experience: 3 years

College Commitment: Undecided

NCAA ID #: 96192804

Academic Achievements and School/Community Involvement

3.0 GPA

A-B Honor Roll

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Inter-Act Club

Faith Baptist Youth Group

Athletic Achievements

2018 District 5-4A Utility Player of the Year (Football)

Varsity starter since freshmen year

4-sport athlete (Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track)

District 5-4A 1 st Team All-District as a sophomore (Baseball, Basketball)

Team All-District as a sophomore (Baseball, Basketball) 4A Region I Finalist 4×100 Relay (Track)

If you or a student-athlete you know is interested in becoming a USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week, click here.