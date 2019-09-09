Playced Recruit of the Week: CJ Streicher, Pickens High School (Georgia)

In the classroom, he’s ranked No. 3 out of 321 for his Pickens High School class of 2020. He has a 4.0 GPA and he is the senior class president. Did I mention he scored a 31 on his ACT and a 1360 on his SAT? In the classroom, CJ Streicher is the definition of student, in the phrase student-athlete!
On the field, he’s been a three-year team captain and quarterback for the Dragons. As a junior last year, he guided PHS to the school’s first-ever Region 6AAAA Championship. For that, he was named the Player of the Year and also earned GACA All-State honors. On the field, yeah, CJ Streicher is the definition of athlete, in the phrase student-athlete!
You know what kind of players college coaches are looking for? They’re looking for student-athletes like CJ Streicher. Add another award to the list Mr. Streicher. You’re the USA Today High Sports Recruit of the Week!
PLAYER PROFILE:
CJ Streicher
High School: Pickens
Hometown: Jasper, GA
Height | Weight: 6’ | 210 lbs
Jersey #: 12
Position: QB
Graduation: 2020
Coached By: Jeff Nelson
Varsity Experience: 3 years
College Commitment: Undecided
Academic Achievements:
- 4.0 GPA
- Scored 31 on ACT / Scored 1360 on SAT
- Ranked #3 out of 321 in class
- Received Georgia Certificate of Merit
- Senior Class President
- Intended Major: Pre-Med
Athletic Achievements:
- 2018 Region 6AAAA Player of the Year
- 2018 Stats: 1,563 pass yards and 19 pass TD’s/1,021 rush yards and 16 rush TD’s
- 2018 GACA All-State
- 2017 2nd Team All-Region as a sophomore
- 3-Year Team Captain
