Playced Recruit of the Week: CJ Streicher, Pickens High School (Georgia)

In the classroom, he’s ranked No. 3 out of 321 for his Pickens High School class of 2020. He has a 4.0 GPA and he is the senior class president. Did I mention he scored a 31 on his ACT and a 1360 on his SAT? In the classroom, CJ Streicher is the definition of student, in the phrase student-athlete!

On the field, he’s been a three-year team captain and quarterback for the Dragons. As a junior last year, he guided PHS to the school’s first-ever Region 6AAAA Championship. For that, he was named the Player of the Year and also earned GACA All-State honors. On the field, yeah, CJ Streicher is the definition of athlete, in the phrase student-athlete!

You know what kind of players college coaches are looking for? They’re looking for student-athletes like CJ Streicher. Add another award to the list Mr. Streicher. You’re the USA Today High Sports Recruit of the Week!

PLAYER PROFILE:

CJ Streicher

High School: Pickens

Hometown: Jasper, GA

Height | Weight: 6’ | 210 lbs

Jersey #: 12

Position: QB

Graduation: 2020

Coached By: Jeff Nelson

Varsity Experience: 3 years

College Commitment: Undecided

Academic Achievements:

4.0 GPA

Scored 31 on ACT / Scored 1360 on SAT

Ranked #3 out of 321 in class

Received Georgia Certificate of Merit

Senior Class President

Intended Major: Pre-Med

Athletic Achievements:

2018 Region 6AAAA Player of the Year

2018 Stats: 1,563 pass yards and 19 pass TD’s/1,021 rush yards and 16 rush TD’s

2018 GACA All-State

2017 2 nd Team All-Region as a sophomore

Team All-Region as a sophomore 3-Year Team Captain

