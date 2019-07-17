Playced Recruit Spotlight: Logan Harrelson, Niceville (Florida) High School

Box No. 1, academics: Logan Harrelson is dually enrolled at Northwest Florida State College and carries a 3.2 GPA going into his junior year of high school — check. Box No. 2, athletics: Logan was the only sophomore player to start every varsity game for a team ranked in the top 10 in the state of Florida. He was also selected to play in Florida’s Region III ODP (Olympic Develop Program) — check. Box No. 3, personal: Logan regularly volunteers his time coaching youth soccer players and in the community. He’s an active member of his church and is a member of the National League of Junior Cotillions. Oh, and his father played basketball at LSU and his sister runs track at Florida — check.

Here’s the deal: when it comes to predicting an athletic career at the collegiate level, Harrelson (class of 2021) checks all the boxes! From his work in the classroom and in the community, to his physical talent and bloodlines, Harrelson is well on his way to a college soccer career, and beyond. Congratulations to this week’s Recruit Spotlight, Logan Harrelson.

PLAYER PROFILE:

LOGAN HARRELSON

High School: Niceville

Hometown: Niceville, Florida

Height | Weight: 6’1| 160 lbs

Jersey #: 17

Position: Midfielder/Forward

Graduation: 2021

Coached By: Wes Nelson, Craig Wallace, Ricky Hoegg

Varsity Experience: 1 year

Club Team: FC Dallas – Emerald Coast

College Commitment: Uncommitted

Academic Achievements & Extracurriculars:

3.2 GPA

Dual enrolled at NW Florida State College

NHS Leadership Team

National League of Junior Cotillions

Ambassador- Toys for Tots

Blitz Leader- spring break camp for youth

Volunteer soccer coach at Crosspoint Community Church

Interested in business and aeronautics

Athletic Achievements: