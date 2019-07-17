Playced Recruit Spotlight: Logan Harrelson, Niceville (Florida) High School

Box No. 1, academics: Logan Harrelson is dually enrolled at Northwest Florida State College and carries a 3.2 GPA going into his junior year of high school — check. Box No. 2, athletics: Logan was the only sophomore player to start every varsity game for a team ranked in the top 10 in the state of Florida. He was also selected to play in Florida’s Region III ODP (Olympic Develop Program) — check. Box No. 3, personal: Logan regularly volunteers his time coaching youth soccer players and in the community. He’s an active member of his church and is a member of the National League of Junior Cotillions. Oh, and his father played basketball at LSU and his sister runs track at Florida — check.
Here’s the deal: when it comes to predicting an athletic career at the collegiate level, Harrelson (class of 2021) checks all the boxes! From his work in the classroom and in the community, to his physical talent and bloodlines, Harrelson is well on his way to a college soccer career, and beyond. Congratulations to this week’s Recruit Spotlight, Logan Harrelson.
PLAYER PROFILE:
LOGAN HARRELSON
High School: Niceville
Hometown: Niceville, Florida
Height | Weight: 6’1| 160 lbs
Jersey #: 17
Position: Midfielder/Forward
Graduation: 2021
Coached By: Wes Nelson, Craig Wallace, Ricky Hoegg
Varsity Experience: 1 year
Club Team: FC Dallas – Emerald Coast
College Commitment: Uncommitted
Academic Achievements & Extracurriculars:
- 3.2 GPA
- Dual enrolled at NW Florida State College
- NHS Leadership Team
- National League of Junior Cotillions
- Ambassador- Toys for Tots
- Blitz Leader- spring break camp for youth
- Volunteer soccer coach at Crosspoint Community Church
- Interested in business and aeronautics
Athletic Achievements:
- 2018/2019 Region III ODP Player Pool
- Started every game as a sophomore
- 2018/2019 NHS Rookie of the Year
- If you or a student-athlete you know is interested in becoming a USA Today High School Sports Recruit of the Week, click here