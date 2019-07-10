Playced Recruiting Tip: Assume coaches don’t know you exist

One of the first questions I ask a high school athlete about the college recruiting process is this: who’s recruiting you? The reason I ask that question is because I know the answer isn’t going to be subjective. I know the answer isn’t up for debate and regardless of the spin I sometimes hear from you athletes or your parents on who you think might be recruiting you or which coaches showed up at a tournament you were playing in last weekend, I know that if you’re really being recruited, you’re going to know who’s recruiting you. Without a doubt, you’re going to know when you’re being recruited, and who’s recruiting you. That’s just the truth!

If you’re a high school athlete wanting to play in college, do yourself a favor; don’t guess about this stuff. Don’t wonder if you’re being recruited or which schools are interested in you. In fact, you should assume coaches don’t even know you exist. Assume you aren’t being recruited. Because that’s the mindset that will propel you to act! If coaches don’t know who you are, then it’s on you to go introduce yourself. The college recruiting process works best when you recruit the school, as much as the school recruits you.

