Playced Recruiting Tip: Avoid the trap of fake recruiting

Nothing in the recruiting process happens without real communication or a real conversation.

Too many student-athletes get caught in the trap of “fake” recruiting. They think something is happening, when really, nothing is. Quit focusing on how many likes, retweets, or profile views you’re getting. You’re not getting a scholarship offer because a coach viewed your profile or tapped the heart on Twitter. You’re just not.

Instead, focus on creating real relationships and meaningful conversations with college coaches. Get to know the coaching staff at the schools you’re interested in and let them get to know you. You want to experience real recruiting, focus on building the right relationships. That’s what will get you a scholarship, nothing else.