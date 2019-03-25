USA Today Sports

Playced Recruiting Tip: Avoid the trap of fake recruiting

Playced Recruiting Tip: Avoid the trap of fake recruiting

High School Sports

Playced Recruiting Tip: Avoid the trap of fake recruiting

By March 25, 2019

By: |

Nothing in the recruiting process happens without real communication or a real conversation.

Too many student-athletes get caught in the trap of “fake” recruiting. They think something is happening, when really, nothing is. Quit focusing on how many likes, retweets, or profile views you’re getting. You’re not getting a scholarship offer because a coach viewed your profile or tapped the heart on Twitter.  You’re just not.

Instead, focus on creating real relationships and meaningful conversations with college coaches. Get to know the coaching staff at the schools you’re interested in and let them get to know you. You want to experience real recruiting, focus on building the right relationships. That’s what will get you a scholarship, nothing else.

, , , , High School Sports, Recruiting Column, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/playced-recruiting-tip-avoid-the-trap-of-fake-recruiting
Playced Recruiting Tip: Avoid the trap of fake recruiting
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.