Playced Recruiting Tip: Snail mail for the win

How many of you high school kids send letters in the mail? Seriously! I bet I could count that number on one hand. In fact, I’d be shocked if any of you have ever sent more than five letters in the mail, in your lifetime.

Now, think back to the last time you got a letter in the mail. How’d that make you feel? I don’t care if it was your grandma or not, if felt pretty good, didn’t it?

Here’s my point: the recruiting process isn’t an exact science. There isn’t a perfect formula to follow when you’re trying to get noticed by college coaches. What gets one coach’s attention, might not get the next coach’s attention. To get noticed, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. That means sending emails, making calls or even breaking out some pen and paper, if that’s what it takes.

Because, regardless of who’s sending the letter, it feels good to know that in the iPhone world we live in, someone was willing to dedicate that kind of an effort to us. That includes college coaches!

Just imagine if you send a letter and that program is actually interested in you? Think that won’t make you stand out in the crowd? If you want to get a coach’s attention, try snail mail. I’m telling you, it works!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.