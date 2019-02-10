Player hospitalized after fight at Tennessee high school boys basketball game

A fight after a boys basketball game between Adamsville and Scotts Hill left one player hospitalized Tuesday.

The brawl broke out as players were shaking hands. Spectators from the stands also came down onto the court and were involved.

Adamsville Principal Steve Killingsworth confirmed the incident via email and said a member of the Adamsville basketball team was taken to the hospital.

“The administrations of Adamsville and Scotts Hill are working together with local law enforcement and the TSSAA to investigate the incident,” Killingsworth said in the email. “Appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is complete.”

Scotts Hill Principal Beverly Ivy declined to comment until the investigation was completed.

After a last-second shot by Scotts Hill to win, as three Lions players began celebrating and started to form a line to shake hands, an Adamsville player swung at a Scotts Hill player, according to the referee’s incident report filed with the TSSAA.

The report states that players started running toward one another after that swing, while coaches, fans, staff and parents were trying to separate them.

One official observed an Adamsville player lying on the ground near the Scotts Hill bench. The same official observed a Scotts Hill player walk toward the Adamsville player from the baseline side of the gym and kick the Adamsville player twice, according to the referee’s report. The referees didn’t know how the Adamsville player got on the floor, but it looked like the Adamsville player was having a seizure.

The Adamsville player was taken via ambulance to a hospital in Savannah, but he was alert and communicating.

The incident comes 11 days after three brawls happened during basketball games in Memphis, which included four boys basketball teams being suspended from postseason play for two years. Three of the four schools are appealing that decision.

