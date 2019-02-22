Police: Ark. high school baseball coach let player tase his teammate

A disturbing police account from Arkansas claims that a high school baseball coach allowed a student to stun a teammate with a taser after he joked that he would rather be, “rather be Tased” than finish a practice with running drills.

The story from Prairie Grove police, via the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, reports that Prairie Grove High School baseball coach Chris Mileham was cited by the police for child endangerment for letting a student athlete use a taser on a teammate.

As previously noted, the incident emerged from Mileham responding literally to a player’s grumble that he would rather be tased than complete the team’s scheduled running drills.

Rather than insist the player go through with the drills (or not, for that matter), Mileham had another player fetch an actual taser from a car, return to practice and use it on the teammate in question.

The initial report of the stun gun use came from an anonymous tipster, with those claims supported by video of the stunning that eventually was brought to police.

Additional interviews and investigations uncovered further claims that Mileham also allowed players to smoke and vape during practices.

Mileham, who first took over the baseball program at the school in 2017, could face 90 days in prison and a fine of up to $1,000 for the child endangerment charge. While his status at the school remains unresolved, the Democrat-Gazette reported that the coach submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday afternoon.