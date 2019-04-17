Police: Former Penn. high school wrestling champ attacked mother with sword, gun

A former Pittsburgh area high school wrestling champion reportedly attacked his mother with both a sword and gun before he was shot multiple times by police.

As reported by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and the Associated Press, via Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, 19-year-old Logan Macri, a champion wrestler at Canon-McMillan High School (Canonsburg, Penn.) in 2018 who was briefly on the West Virginia University wrestling team this fall, is recovering in a hospital after he was shot by police early Sunday morning in the aftermath of a domestic disturbance.

The portrait painted by police is not a pretty one. According to reports, the 120-pound Pennsylvania state champion attempted to attack his mother with both an unspecified handgun and a sword before she called police to help restrain him. Once in the scene in North Strabane, police found the teen outside on his lawn with an AR-15 assault rifle in hand.

Here’s what happened next, per the Tribune-Review:

While they were attempting to take him into custody, Macri suddenly stood up and pointed an AR 15 rifle at the approaching police officers, according to the complaint. All three officers shot, striking Macri several times, police said. Macri continued to fight, and police used a Taser on him. The complaint also said Macri threatened to kill others and to burn down his home with intent to terrorize the police officers and his mother.

While no toxicology results have been forthcoming, police reported that Macri’s mother indicated her son may have been on drugs. Whether he was or not, the incident marked a stunning turn of events in the course of a year for a proud state champion.