New Haven girls basketball coach arraigned in sex case with student

The New Haven High School girls’ varsity basketball coach will be held in the Macomb County Jail on a $250,000 bond after arraignment on charges after an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student-athlete.

Latwan Turner was charged Monday with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony, and one count of gross indecency, a five-year felony, according to a release from by Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith’s office.

Authorities allege that Turner engaged in a series of sexual encounters with the teen between January and February of this year. The acts are to have taken place in his vehicle at various locations, the most recent being Saturday at the Red Roof Inn at 11 Mile and Dequindre in Warren, according to Smith’s release.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Sunday that police found the 43-year-old coach in the motel’s parking lot at about 4 p.m. He was with the student inside of his vehicle.

Turner requested a court-appointed attorney during his video arraignment in 37th District Court in Warren.

The judge ordered the Chesterfield Township man to have no contact with the complaining witness or anyone under age 18, he is not to enter the school or use a computer and he must wear a GPS tether if he posts bond and is released from the jail, according to the court.

“Parents entrust their children to be mentored by their coaches,” Smith said. “We place our children’s lives in their hands every day. This man’s actions are an outrageous breach of that sacred trust. We are determined to hold him accountable under the law.”

Smith asked that anyone with additional information regarding Turner contact Warren Police at 586-574-4700.

Dwyer said that police notified New Haven Community Schools after Turner’s arrest, and the district sent a notice to parents.

New Haven Community Schools Superintendent Barbara VanSweden issued the following statement to the Free Press:

“The safety and well-being of our students is always a priority for our district. We are fully cooperating with the Warren Police Department as they conduct their investigation. Counselors will be available for students throughout the week to offer support.”

The Free Press has requested the letter sent to parents. Several other Detroit media organizations reported on the letter Sunday, which stated that the student was a New Haven High School student and that Turner has been placed on leave from the coaching assignment until further notice.

The team has an 11-1 record with several more weeks of play in the season, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association website.

Turner’s next court date is Feb. 14, with a preliminary exam set for Feb. 21, according to the court.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter