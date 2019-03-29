USA Today Sports

POLL: Super 25 Baseball Top Star, Week 2

Photo: CFISD

POLL: Super 25 Baseball Top Star, Week 2

Baseball

POLL: Super 25 Baseball Top Star, Week 2

By March 28, 2019

By: |

Here are the candidates for this week’s Super 25 Baseball Top Star. Players are nominated based off games played in the previous week. Since this week we released the first regular season ranking, candidates are eligible from the previous two weeks.

Vote now for the top performance in the poll below.

SUPER 25:  TOP 25 | REGIONAL

NOTE: Players can only win once per season | Voting ends Friday at 2 p.m. ET 

Want to nominate your players for Top Star each week? Submit your box scores to hsscontent@usatoday.com following each game

*Only players from Super 25 ranked teams are eligible

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/poll-super-25-baseball-top-star-week-2
POLL: Super 25 Baseball Top Star, Week 2

Who was the Super 25 Baseball Top Star this past week? VOTE NOW!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.