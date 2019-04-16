USA Today Sports

POLL: Super 25 Baseball Top Star, Week 5

Photo: Terry Jack

Baseball

By April 15, 2019

Here are the candidates for this week’s Super 25 Baseball Top Star. Players are nominated based off games played in the previous week. Since this week we released the first regular season ranking, candidates are eligible from the previous two weeks.

Vote now for the top performance in the poll below.

NOTE: Weekly winners will receive a t-shirt and can only win once per season | Voting ends Friday at 2 p.m. ET 

Want to nominate your players for Top Star each week? Submit your box scores to hsscontent@usatoday.com following each game

