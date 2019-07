On Thursday, the list of the 20 most compelling athletes in the Class of 2020 were released.

Now, we want to hear from you.

FULL LIST: Top 20 athletes in the class of 2020

Which of the athletes do you think should top the list? Our order was based on a combination of talent, intrigue and excitement that we expect the players to provide in the upcoming school year.

Of the all these athletes from all these different sports, who has earned your vote?