POLL: Vote for Super 25 Top Star for the 2019 baseball season

By June 15, 2019

Since Week 2 of the baseball season, fans of USA TODAY High School Sports have selected the weekly winner of the Super 25 Top Star.

Performances range from dazzling production on the mound to heroic moments at the plate, some of which came on the biggest stages against other top-ranked teams or in championship games.

Now it’s time to select the Super 25 Top Star for the season.

In the gallery below, you can see the 12 players who were weekly winners over the course of the season.

After you look the candidates, you can vote below to determine the Super 25 Top Star. Voting continues through Saturday, June 22 at 2 pm ET.

