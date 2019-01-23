POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star, Week 7 Photo: Gregory Payan, AP POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star, Week 7 Boys Basketball POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star, Week 7 By USA TODAY High School Sports January 22, 2019 shares share tweet pin sms send email By: USA TODAY High School Sports | January 22, 2019 Here are the candidates for this week’s Super 25 Top Star. Players are nominated based off games played in the previous week. Vote now in the poll below. SUPER 25: TOP 25 | REGIONAL NOTE: Players can only win once per season | Voting ends Friday at 2 p.m. ET Take Our Poll *Weekly winners will receive a t-shirt Andre Curbelo, Christian Braun, harlond beverly, Isaac McBride, Jaelen House, Jalen Johnson, Martice Mitchell, Oscar Tshiebwe, Scottie Lewis, sharife cooper, Super 25 Top Star, Tari Eason, Trendon Watford, Trent Brown, Will Baker, zeke nnaji, Boys Basketball, Super 25 shares share tweet pin sms send email