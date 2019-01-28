POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star, Week 8 AP Photo/Gregory Payan POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star, Week 8 Boys Basketball POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star, Week 8 By USA TODAY High School Sports January 28, 2019 10 shares share tweet pin sms send email By: USA TODAY High School Sports | January 28, 2019 Here are the candidates for this week’s Super 25 Top Star. Players are nominated based off games played in the previous week. Vote now in the poll below. SUPER 25: TOP 25 | REGIONAL NOTE: Players can only win once per season | Voting ends Friday at 2 p.m. ET Take Our Poll Casey Brown, Christian Braun, connor murphy, EJ Liddell, Ethan Anderson, Evan Mobley, Glenn Covington, Justin Moore, JV Seat, Kahlil Whitney, Malik Stanley, Nico Mannion, Precious Achiuwa, sharife cooper, Shykeim Phillips, Super 25 Top Star, Boys Basketball, Super 25 10 shares share tweet pin sms send email